Coming to Ultra 4K HD, Bluray/DVD and currently on Digital from director Danny Boyle and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Is a story of a crazy moment in time, THE BEATLES and a bit of YESTERDAY.

Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) is a struggling musician in the UK who pushes his career but doesn’t seem to find that one break. Ellie (Lily James) has taken the mantle of friend/roadie and manager believing that he has something to offer through his music. Thinking that it’s time to give it all up, there is a strange blackout and Jack is knocked out.

He wakes up to the same world but with one interesting difference, no one seems to have heard of The Beatles. Jack knows every song and every note of their work and decides to play their songs to see what happens. Well, what happens is he is heard by Gavin (Alexander Arnold) who wants to immediately record everything Jack wants to record.

It turns into a phenomenon and now everyone wants to hear his music, including music executive Debra Hammer. Everything begins to move into high gear and Ellie can’t go where Jack is headed and brings Rocky (Joel Fry) in to look after him. On a whirlwind, Jack finds himself dealing with what is happening and the fact that Ellie now seems so very far away.

Taking notice is musician Ed Sheeran who believes Jack to be the most epic singer/songwriter of the ages. In fact he asks Jack to be part of his opening act. Jack is in awe of all these opportunities that he is being handed but in the back of his mind he knows they are being handed to the wrong person.

That doesn’t mean the weirdness has stopped either but one thing is for sure, Jack must decide if he wants to continue to ride the rollercoaster of fortune and fame or now.

Patel as Malik is a young man who at first doesn’t understand what has made his world turn and is then confused how no one knows who The Beatles are but finds himself wrapped in their musical history. There is the struggle playing the music and feeling a bit of euphoria in the attention. Of course, with all things dishonest, Patel comes to terms with what he could possible lose by continuing the farce. Patel shows every bit of emotion on his face and also in the way he sings.

James as Ellie believes in Malik and doesn’t mind being the roadie/manager on the weekend. Once Malik takes off musically, she comes to terms with the fact that she is not able to follow but also the feelings about her friend. James is sweet and lovely but then again she always is.

McKinnon as Hammer becomes Malik’s agent but dang if she doesn’t creep me out with a dash of fright added to it. A very intense manager she doesn’t pull any punches and expects Malik to fall in line if he wants to be the biggest in music of all time. I love when McKinnon goes rogue in a character and here she really gets a chance to go off the rails.

It must be said that Rocky (Fry) is an absolute gem. He is the friend we all wish we had and for me it’s because his honesty is brutally funny, he truly cares for Malik and might even have a secret crush on Ellie. He tries to stay out of his friends way but always manages to get a word in anyway.

Ed Sheeran gets a chance to show his musical chops with acting – as himself. I love the interaction between Sheeran and Patel in the kitchen as a case of star struck and ‘who is this?’ happens in one room.

Other cast include Sophia Di Martino as Carol, Ellize Chappel as Lucy, Meera Syal as Sheila Malik, Harry Michell as Nick, Vincent Franklin as Brian, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Jed Malik, Alexander Arnold as Gavin and Robert Carlyle as John. Cameo appearances by James Corden and Ed Sheeran.

YESTERDAY is a film that takes on our memories of The Beatles in such a way that I found myself thinking ‘wow, what if no one did remember The Beatles?’. It is such an impossibility in my world which makes the film even more endearing. Here is this musician without a cause and when he finds one it happens to be due to one of the biggest influences in music history.

I was actually very honored to hear Himesh Patel perform one of The Beatles songs and he is amazing. Clearly talented in his own right, I can’t imagine anyone else playing the role of Jack. It is a crazy whirlwind film that even in a world without The Beatles, the same conflicts, human relationships, friendships and vices don’t really change much. What Jack brings to the film is that he is constantly in flux with the decisions he is making and never once truly becomes sucked into the world Hammer wants to create.

YESTERDAY is fun and a romantic comedy that just happens to have the fantastic songs of The Beatles in it which is the beautiful music kiss we want. There is a moment between Patel and Carlyle is about as hopeful and tearful as it gets when it comes to the original four musicians we still hold dear as The Beatles.

In the end – everyone in the world has forgotten The Beatles – except Jack!

