JACK Malik has a strange blackout and when he wakes up he is the only person who remembers the music of The Beatles! Girlfriend Ellie believes in his songwriting abilities and supports him all the way. When playing one of The Beatles songs it rockets him to fame but, as we all know, fame isn’t everything especially when it can cost him the love of his life.



Capitol Records also has a soundtrack to YESTERDAY that is available on digital and other streaming services.



Want to own a copy for your own home entertainment library? You can but sending an email to hellomoviemaven@aol.com with YESTERDAY in the subject line along with your name and address. We will draw a winner at random and send the music spoils right away.



Comments

comments